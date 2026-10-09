Poetically Yours - More than just words

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured artist is Susan Zeiser.

Zeiser is a member of the Aurora Poetry Society.

She has two memoirs available on Amazon: "The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971" and "My Place of Dreams: A Love Story."

Zeiser has accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem "Aurora" is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

This poem is called “What is a Poem?”

What is a Poem?

But a bunch of words

Formed on paper

In such a way

As to bring a tear to your eye

Or a smile to your lips.

Words that linger in the air.

A comma, a period,

To bring a sense of belonging.

Words on that paper,

Words that form, spilling out

One after the other.

Sometimes profound,

Most times just saying

What needs to be said.

To Have a Purpose

My life has been spent

Pleasing my parents

Tending my family

Doing for others.

There comes a time

For me alone

To find my purpose.

That in the end

I will have left something

Of myself

My words, my art.

Why I was here

To remind, to teach ?

What is my purpose?

Like a dog, a companion

But more than that.

I am a lover

Of many things, like facets

On a diamond

A bird chirping, a simple breeze

A starry night

Words I write

To share this with you, love of life,

That is my purpose.

