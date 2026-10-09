Poetically Yours - More than just words
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured artist is Susan Zeiser.
Zeiser is a member of the Aurora Poetry Society.
She has two memoirs available on Amazon: "The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971" and "My Place of Dreams: A Love Story."
Zeiser has accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem "Aurora" is on a mural in downtown Aurora.
This poem is called “What is a Poem?”
What is a Poem?
But a bunch of words
Formed on paper
In such a way
As to bring a tear to your eye
Or a smile to your lips.
Words that linger in the air.
A comma, a period,
To bring a sense of belonging.
Words on that paper,
Words that form, spilling out
One after the other.
Sometimes profound,
Most times just saying
What needs to be said.
To Have a Purpose
My life has been spent
Pleasing my parents
Tending my family
Doing for others.
There comes a time
For me alone
To find my purpose.
That in the end
I will have left something
Of myself
My words, my art.
Why I was here
To remind, to teach ?
What is my purpose?
Like a dog, a companion
But more than that.
I am a lover
Of many things, like facets
On a diamond
A bird chirping, a simple breeze
A starry night
Words I write
To share this with you, love of life,
That is my purpose.