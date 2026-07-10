Local Laws, Local Impact

How do new laws and proposed legislation affect life in DeKalb County? Join local attorney Bruce Winters, in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society, for an informative, nonpartisan discussion of current legal issues and legislation that impact our community. Learn about several key bills and legal topics, including what they propose, who they affect, their status, and potential local impact.

The program will conclude with an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and participate in a general discussion. Whether you're curious about changes in the law, interested in how legislation shapes daily life, or simply want to be a more informed citizen, this program offers an accessible and welcoming way to stay engaged with issues close to home.

This program is intended for teens and adults. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.