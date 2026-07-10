In this interactive workshop, certified Neuropsychotherapist Dr. Elisa “E” Curl-Woodruff or Thompson Therapeutics & will introduce foundational concepts related to attention and motivation, including their evolutionary history and how factors in the modern world have changed how they operate.

Dr. Curl-Woodruff will introduce behavioral and cognitive tools that will help participants maximize their focus as well as ways in which participants can advocate for systemic changes to support these efforts.

This program is free to attend and is open to all ages. Registration is not required.

For more information, please reach out to Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568 ext. 6108.

This program is one of a four-part workshop series where Dr. E will lead patrons through lectures and exercises to help maintain their cognitive health in the digital age. The programs are on the third Tuesday of each month, July - October, and each feature a different theme. Patrons do not need attend all four programs, but may do so if they choose.

July 21: Tools for a Healthy Brain

August 18: Keeping Our Focus in the Digital Age

September 15: Happy Brains, Happy Families

October 20: Break Up with Social Media