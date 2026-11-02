© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jon Wildman - Lowden Gallery - Nov 1 - Dec 31

Jon Wildman - Lowden Gallery - Nov 1 - Dec 31

Jon Wildman

Lowden Gallery, November 1 – December 31

Because of his childhood speech problems, Jon latched onto art as a means of self-expression. His parents recognized his abilities, nurtured his art interest in school, took him to shows on the weekends, and registered him for private art lessons. As he matured, the speech problems disappeared, and his interest in school and learning grew. Once he entered High School, an inspirational art teacher, Mrs. Helen, challenged and encouraged him to study art in college. Jon graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1989 with a BFA in ceramics, while experimenting with two-dimensional arts. After graduation, he worked with ceramics and also developed a photography portfolio.

﻿Since 2009, Jon Wildman has been combining his unique experiences with photography, sculpture, and painting to explore how mediums interact with textured surfaces using alternative application techniques. He has won numerous awards and continues his journey in art.

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Dec 31, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th Street
Oregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org