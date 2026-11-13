Jazz in Progress - Holiday Concert
Jazz in Progress - Holiday Concert
Jazz in Progress in conjunction with Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter DX will present a Thanksgiving concert on Saturday, November 21st at 7:00 PM at the Sycamore United Methodist Church. The church is located at 160 Johnson Ave. in Sycamore. This is the 4th Annual concert to benefit the Sycamore Food Pantry. Admission will be non-perishable food items or free-will donations.
Sycamore United Methodist Church
Admission will be non-perishable food items or free-will donations.
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sycamore United Methodist Church
Sycamore United Methodist Church
160 Johnson AvenueSycamore, Illinois 60178
815-895-9113
office@sycamoreumc.org