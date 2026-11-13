Jazz in Progress - Holiday Concert

Jazz in Progress in conjunction with Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter DX will present a Thanksgiving concert on Saturday, November 21st at 7:00 PM at the Sycamore United Methodist Church. The church is located at 160 Johnson Ave. in Sycamore. This is the 4th Annual concert to benefit the Sycamore Food Pantry. Admission will be non-perishable food items or free-will donations.