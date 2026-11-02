Jan Conkrite - Featured Walls - November 1 - 30

Jan Conkrite

Feature Walls, November 1 – 30

Sponsored by Stillman Bank

Janice Conkrite has always enjoyed painting, and in recent years she has devoted herself to developing her artistic talents. Three years ago, she began studying with artist Stuart Roddy through painting classes at The Next Picture Show, an experience that inspired her to pursue painting more seriously.

Since then, Jancie has actively participated in numerous art exhibitions and competitions throughout the region. Her work has been recognized with awards at the Next Picture Show, Woodlawn Arts Academy, Coliseum Museum of Art in Oregon, the Grand Detour Art Fair, and the Phidian Art Show in Dixon.

Janice’s artwork can often be found on display at these galleries and exhibitions when she is participating in their shows. Through her continued dedication to learning and creating, she enjoys sharing her artistic vision with the community and connecting with others through the visual arts.