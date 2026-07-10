Heirlooms: Your Family History is American History

Every family has a story, and every heirloom holds a piece of history. Explore how photographs, letters, recipes, clothing, jewelry, and everyday objects can connect personal memories to larger moments in American history. This program is run by Carolyn Law of Carolyn Law Antiques, LLC.

Learn how family keepsakes preserve culture, stories, traditions, and community experiences across generations.

This program is free to attend and is intended for teens and adults. This event is part of the America 250 initiative; celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information, please contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.