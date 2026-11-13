G. F. Handel's "Messiah"
G. F. Handel's "Messiah"
This 80th annual presentation by the Rockford Choral Union of The "Messiah" message remains a living testament to the One who came to bring salvation and hope to everyone. Part I includes the prophesy of the coming Redeemer. Par II details His birth, life, sufferings, death, and resurrection. Part III completes the story with the redemption of the dead and glorification of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Rockford Choral Union
815-229-5603
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
920 3rd AvenueRockford , Illinois 61104