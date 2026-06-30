© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Uplifting Sacred and Secular Songs by Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, and Trinadora (Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm)

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Uplifting Sacred and Secular Songs by Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, and Trinadora (Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm)

Concerts on the Creek presents Uplifting Sacred and Secular Songs with Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, and Trinadora (Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm) on Sun., Nov. 1, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticke.../reunion-ii-8-22-26-at-7pm guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

Spring Creek United Church of Christ
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org
Spring Creek United Church of Christ
4500 Spring Creek Road
Rockford, Illinois 61114
https://www.springcreekucc.org/