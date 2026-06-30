Concerts on the Creek Presents: Uplifting Sacred and Secular Songs by Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, and Trinadora (Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm)

Concerts on the Creek presents Uplifting Sacred and Secular Songs with Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, and Trinadora (Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm) on Sun., Nov. 1, 3 – 5 PM. Doors open at 2:00, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticke.../reunion-ii-8-22-26-at-7pm guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

