Statewide: A musical time capsule

Aadam Jacobs talks about his massive archive of taped concert recordings from recent decades and the grassroots effort to get them digitized.

Jacobs captured these moments in Chicago, mostly at small venues when iconic bands were just getting started. He's the curator, collector and archivist behind a massive collection of more than 2,000 concert recordings from the 1980s to 2019, featured on the website Internet Archive.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times Once a month, Brian Emerick (left) drives to Aadam Jacobs’ house to pick up about 10 to 15 boxes full of 50 to 100 tapes each, brings them home, rips them to digital files, and then sends them off to a team of about 10 fellow volunteers around the world.

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* Ailsa Chang speaks with Aadam Jacobs about his archive of concert recordings.