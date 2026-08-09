Concerts on the Creek presents Iconic Reunion II on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 P.M. (doors open at 6 P.M.) at Spring Creek Church.

Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm - backed by the Trinadora Rocks band - celebrate the music of Neil Diamond, John Denver, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, and MORE.

Minimum donation $10. This purchase ensures seating* until 7:15pm regardless of your arrival time. There is an opportunity for additional donations at online checkout or when you arrive at the concert. All your donations are deeply appreciated. *Open seating: your advanced donation ensures a seat but does not ensure a specific location.