Concerts on the Creek presents Ernie Hendrickson's Annual Thanksgiving Concert on Fri., Nov. 27, 7 – 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.) at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ernie-11-27-26-700p guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

