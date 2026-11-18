Concerts on the Creek Presents: Ernie Hendrickson's Annual Thanksgiving Concert
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Ernie Hendrickson's Annual Thanksgiving Concert
Concerts on the Creek presents Ernie Hendrickson's Annual Thanksgiving Concert on Fri., Nov. 27, 7 – 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.) at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ernie-11-27-26-700p guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.
Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Ernie Hendrickson
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com