Clay Jenkinson as Thomas Jefferson

Clay Jenkinson is Thomas Jefferson

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026 | 1:00 PM

Tickets start at $49, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Experience one of America’s most dynamic presidents like never before as renowned humanities scholar, author, and historical interpreter Clay Jenkinson brings Thomas Jefferson to life on stage. Known for his immersive, first-person portrayals, Jenkinson uses the Chautauqua method to explore Jefferson’s persona, policies, efforts and his life.

Audiences will be captivated by Jenkinson’s multi-faceted performance, which typically includes a monologue in character, a Q&A session as Jefferson, and a post-performance discussion offering scholarly insights. Jenkinson’s portrayals are grounded in deep research and a passion for history, making this experience both entertaining and educational.

Don’t miss this chance to meet Thomas Jefferson — through the eyes of Clay Jenkinson — in a performance that combines storytelling, scholarship, and lively discussion.

This performance is brought to you through the generous support of the Fellers Family in support of Raue Center for the Arts.

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.