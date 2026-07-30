Test Site: The Art of Praxeology | Under Rocks podcast

You've probably gone past the Test Site building on North 3rd Street in Rockford and wondered, "What's going on in there?". It used to be painted completely black with two white deer heads mounted outside, but was recently changed to white paint to reflect the "open canvas" nature of the space.

We'll stop by Test Site on this latest edition of Under Rocks to talk with some of the people who work there, learn the definition of Praxeology, and hear about what's going on in this space where art and business mix.

You can find more on their Facebook page and website.