Daily Chronicle reporter discusses recent DeKalb headlines

This week I had a chance to get a quick roundup of DeKalb area news with Shaw Media reporter Megann Horstead of the Daily Chronicle.

First, Horstead and I discussed a recent DeKalb City Council meeting in which a vote was tabled on an ordinance that would have fined those found sleeping or camping in public.

Horstead was at the meeting and said that reactions were strong and opinions on the matter were mixed, which ultimately led to the issue's tabling.

Next, we spent some time discussing the DeKalb Fire Department. Specifically, Horstead mentioned how her reporting revealed that an added fourth fire station in DeKalb hasn't reduced simultaneous calls for service.

Horstead and I rounded out our conversation discussing the state of the Hopkins Pool project, and its grand reopening in August.

Check out the full conversation with Shaw Media reporter Megann Horstead in the link above.