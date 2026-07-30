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Daily Chronicle reporter discusses recent DeKalb headlines

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Megann Horstead is a reporter covering DeKalb County news for the Shaw Media publication the Daily Chronicle.
Shaw Local News Network
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Megann Horstead
Megann Horstead is a reporter covering DeKalb County news for the Shaw Media publication the Daily Chronicle.

This week I had a chance to get a quick roundup of DeKalb area news with Shaw Media reporter Megann Horstead of the Daily Chronicle.

First, Horstead and I discussed a recent DeKalb City Council meeting in which a vote was tabled on an ordinance that would have fined those found sleeping or camping in public.

Horstead was at the meeting and said that reactions were strong and opinions on the matter were mixed, which ultimately led to the issue's tabling.

Next, we spent some time discussing the DeKalb Fire Department. Specifically, Horstead mentioned how her reporting revealed that an added fourth fire station in DeKalb hasn't reduced simultaneous calls for service.

Horstead and I rounded out our conversation discussing the state of the Hopkins Pool project, and its grand reopening in August.

Check out the full conversation with Shaw Media reporter Megann Horstead in the link above.
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Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier