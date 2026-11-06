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Christmas with the Collier Nonet

Christmas with the Collier Nonet

Get in the holiday spirit with this special Christmas Jazz concert!

The Abram Collier Nonet is a collective of some of Chicago’s finest musicians, headed by vocalist and baritone saxophonist Abram Collier. From jazz standards to selections from modern pop music and video game soundtracks, they perform ensemble-exclusive arrangements written by Collier himself.

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
https://www.mendelssohnpac.org/
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org