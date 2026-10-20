Carol of the (Berim) Baus with Arcomusical

Arcomusical is thrilled to return to the library for another year to present their ever-growing collection of holiday arrangements for berimbau chamber ensemble!

Arcomusical’s music is fresh, playful, rhythmic, colorful, and soulful. The ensemble's level of concentration, communication, and joy of chamber music performance is palpable.

Playing exclusively on the Afro-Brazilian instrument called the berimbau, Arcomusical's performances provide a unique and family-friendly experience. After the performance, children of all ages (from 2 to 92!) are invited to hold and perform on the group’s unique instruments. Arcomusical delights in spending time with audience members to give anyone who wishes a chance to play our unique instruments for themselves.

This concert is free and open to all. No registration is required. This event is part of the after-hours concert series in partnership with the Friends of the Library and 94.9 WDKB.

This event will also feature free samples of chocolate chess pie and eggnog chess pie from the Treehouse Pie Company in Sycamore.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.