Bell Bottom Revival- Lainey Wilson Tribute
Bell Bottom Revival- Lainey Wilson Tribute
Bell Bottom Revival Celebrates the Music of ACM Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson
Led by the incredible vocalist Alexandra Lee, the band performs hits like “Heart Like a Truck” and “4x4xU”.
Sandwich Opera House
$29.00 - $39.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad StSandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org