Are you choosing to stay single? We want to hear from you

Single-dom is a thing.

The United States Census reports that nearly half, or 46.4%, of U.S. adults are single. But that's nothing to be sorry about. In fact, Pew Research data shows that it's a deliberate choice, and that most single adults (about 57%) are not currently looking for a romantic relationship or casual dates.

Solo travel and solo dining are increasingly being embraced as a choice and a symbol of autonomy. Solo living is no longer a fringe lifestyle—whether by choice or circumstance, millions of Americans are navigating life independently.

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