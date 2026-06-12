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Bell Bottom Revival- Lainey Wilson Tribute

Bell Bottom Revival- Lainey Wilson Tribute

Bell Bottom Revival Celebrates the Music of ACM Entertainer of the​ Year Lainey Wilson

Led by the incredible vocalist Alexandra Lee, the band performs hits like “Heart Like a Truck” and “4x4xU”.

Sandwich Opera House
$29.00 - $39.00
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad St
Sandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org