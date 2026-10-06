America's Moonrockets: From Apollo to Artemis

Join us for a fascinating journey through the history and future of lunar exploration! NASA Solar System Ambassador and community educator Jeremy Benson will lead an engaging presentation highlighting the incredible machines designed to take humanity from the Earth to the moon. We will look at how the iconic Apollo missions of the past served to inspire and prepare us for the upcoming Artemis missions and uncover the fascinating similarities and differences in the technology that makes these giant leaps possible.

This program is intended for teens and adults. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.