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American Artist Appreciation Month

American Artist Appreciation Month

Celebrate American Artist Appreciation Month by learning about American artists and using art materials to create your own art inspired by their styles!

This program is intended for teens in grades 6-12. No registration is required but this program is first come, first served as supplies are limited.

For additional information, please contact Steven at stevenm@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3400.

DeKalb Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/