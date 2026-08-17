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Alfalfa Festival

Alfalfa Festival

Alfalfa Fest is Farmers Rising's annual farm-to-table music festival celebrating local food, community, and the vibrant culture of the Stateline region. Guests enjoy an afternoon and evening of live music, locally sourced food and beverages, family activities, and sustainable practices—all while supporting the educational programs of Farmers Rising.
Proceeds from Alfalfa Fest benefit Farmers Rising's youth and adult education programs, helping connect people of all ages to farming, food systems, and the natural world.

Alfalfa Festival is a family friendly event

Farmers Rising Caledonia
$30
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Farmers Rising Caledonia
815-389-8455
connect@farmersrising.org
farmersrising.org
Farmers Rising Caledonia
1936 Rockton Rd
Caledonia, Illinois 61011
815-389-8455
connect@farmersrising.org
http://farmersrising.org