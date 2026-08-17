Alfalfa Fest is Farmers Rising's annual farm-to-table music festival celebrating local food, community, and the vibrant culture of the Stateline region. Guests enjoy an afternoon and evening of live music, locally sourced food and beverages, family activities, and sustainable practices—all while supporting the educational programs of Farmers Rising.

Proceeds from Alfalfa Fest benefit Farmers Rising's youth and adult education programs, helping connect people of all ages to farming, food systems, and the natural world.

Alfalfa Festival is a family friendly event