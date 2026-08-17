Poetically Yours - The seasons
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Kathryn Lazzara.
Lazzara has been writing poetry since she was a teenager. She was a member of the Elburn Writers group and is now a member of the Aurora Poetry and Prose group. Here's her poem "Cinquain Seasons."
Spring
Ground thaws
Rain falls, Thunder
Rolls across the sky and
The birds sing us all awake while
Buds bloom.
Summer
Sun beams
Cicadas buzz
Dragonflies hover on
Shimmering heat as trees shade and
Grass grows.
Autumn
Birds flock
As each leaf falls
Cornstalks rattle in the
Wind; We reap what was sown before
First frost.
Winter
Ponds freeze
Dark descends as
Colors fade to black and
White; Snow lays deep upon the Earth
She sleeps.
Year
And so
Each day passes
To weeks, to months, to years
Gone unnoticed until too late
We weep.