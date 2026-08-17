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Poetically Yours - The seasons

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 17, 2026 at 9:25 AM CDT
Unsplash - Aaron Burden

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Kathryn Lazzara.

Lazzara has been writing poetry since she was a teenager. She was a member of the Elburn Writers group and is now a member of the Aurora Poetry and Prose group. Here's her poem "Cinquain Seasons."

              Spring
Ground thaws
          Rain falls, Thunder
Rolls across the sky and
          The birds sing us all awake while
         Buds bloom.

         
          Summer
          Sun beams 
          Cicadas buzz 
          Dragonflies hover on
          Shimmering heat as trees shade and
          Grass grows.

          Autumn
Birds flock
         As each leaf falls
Cornstalks rattle in the
        Wind; We reap what was sown before
        First frost.

        Winter
       Ponds freeze
       Dark descends as
       Colors fade to black and

       White; Snow lays deep upon the Earth
       She sleeps.

       Year
      And so
      Each day passes
      To weeks, to months, to years
      Gone unnoticed until too late
      We weep.
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Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose