Poetically Yours - The seasons

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Kathryn Lazzara.

Lazzara has been writing poetry since she was a teenager. She was a member of the Elburn Writers group and is now a member of the Aurora Poetry and Prose group. Here's her poem "Cinquain Seasons."

Spring

Ground thaws

Rain falls, Thunder

Rolls across the sky and

The birds sing us all awake while

Buds bloom.



Summer

Sun beams

Cicadas buzz

Dragonflies hover on

Shimmering heat as trees shade and

Grass grows.

Autumn

Birds flock

As each leaf falls

Cornstalks rattle in the

Wind; We reap what was sown before

First frost.

Winter

Ponds freeze

Dark descends as

Colors fade to black and

White; Snow lays deep upon the Earth

She sleeps.