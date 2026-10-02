Perspective: Time after time...

This is definitely not an endorsement of a candidate.

Here’s the story.

In 2020 I submitted an opinion piece to our local newspaper. They declined to print it.

I provided a long list of abhorrent behaviors of Donald Trump. I also called out Congressman Adam Kinzinger for supporting Trump’s policies time after time. And I asked Mr. Kinzinger: what happened to your courage?

Within two years, Kinzinger completely changed his mind. Congressman Darin LaHood did not. He has voted in favor of Trump executive orders over and over again.

LaHood often eagerly endorsed legislation in favor of Trump’s decisions about “big business,” against consumer protection, environmental regulation, and citizen’s rights.

President Trump ignored the expertise of generals, seasoned diplomats and scientific researchers. He ignored or fired thousands of career professionals in the federal government. He pardoned rioters, money launderers, criminals and crooks. He ignored the law; the Constitution.

But… you know what? I’m thinking that we all are guilty. Many of our friends and neighbors voted for the man that Darin LaHood and almost all other Republicans supported. The rest of us let it happen.

I now ask the same question of Darin LaHood that I asked Adam Kinzinger. You have had years to put an end to the corruption and care-lessness. But you supported it. Time after time. Did you really approve of all those things? Still?

And you, voters. Where is your courage now?

Think about it. Then vote.

I’m Rick Brooks, and that’s my perspective.