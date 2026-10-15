The Rockford Society, Archaeological Institute of America, invites the public to its next, free, in-person, multi-media presentation on archaeology, "A Social History of Chicago through Archaeology – 1893 World’s Fair and Urban Renewal" with Professor Rebecca Graff of Lake Forest College, on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Burpee Museum of Natural History.

Professor Graff, a practicing archaeologist, presents how the social history of Chicago can be illuminated and discovered through archaeology of buildings and structures, such as the 1893 World’s Fair. Professor Graff has worked extensively in Chicago and has excavated historical sites and famous buildings.

The public is invited to a free reception held immediately following each in-person presentation.

Burpee Museum is handicapped-accessible and offers free parking. Additional free parking is also available next door at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 N. Main Street, Rockford.

The Rockford Society provides additional information on lectures, events, trips, and archaeological topics on the web at www.rockfordaia.org.

