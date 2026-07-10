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A Slice of History: Learn to Bake Traditional White Bread

A Slice of History: Learn to Bake Traditional White Bread

Celebrate American history and learn to make our nation’s favorite bread!

Chef Cherise Slattery will explore the emergence of this baked good as an American staple and guide you through the recipe. Learn the twelve steps of yeast bread production, along with tips and tricks to make bread baking your new favorite hobby. Each person will be able to sample this delicious homemade white bread and leave with the recipe and methods to make it at home.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year.

This program is first come, first served, and is limited to 40 participants. It is intended for ages 16 and up. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.

DeKalb Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/