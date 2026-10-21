What happens when truth is controlled, individuality is forbidden, and even your thoughts are no longer your own?

Rock Valley College's Fine and Performing Arts Department will present "1984," the authorized stage adaptation of George Orwell's acclaimed dystopian novel, adapted by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall Jr., and William A. Miles Jr. The production features 14 RVC students and is directed by adjunct theatre instructor Jennifer Thompson.

Set in a totalitarian society where the government controls information, monitors its citizens, and demands absolute loyalty to Big Brother, 1984 follows Winston Smith, a low-ranking employee of the Ministry of Truth whose job is to rewrite historical records to align with the Party's ever-changing version of reality. As Winston begins to question the world around him, he embarks on a dangerous journey of rebellion, seeking truth, human connection, and the freedom to think for himself. His resistance places him on a collision course with a government determined to control not only his actions but his mind.

First published in 1949, Orwell's novel remains one of the most influential works of dystopian literature, challenging audiences to consider the relationship between power, language, truth, and personal freedom. Although published more than 75 years ago, Orwell's 1984 remains a provocative work of literature. The novel has faced censorship challenges over the decades, even as its themes of surveillance, propaganda, government control, and the manipulation of truth continue to resonate with contemporary audiences.

1984 will be presented in the Performing Arts Room (PAR) November 5-7 at 7:30 pm and November 8 at 2 pm. Performances are free and open to the public.

The PAR is located on the lower level of the Educational Resource Center (ERC) on RVC’s Main Campus at 3301 North Mulford Road, Rockford.

*Content disclosure*: The production contains mature themes and depictions of psychological and physical violence.

1984 is presented in partnership with The Dramatic Publishing Company.