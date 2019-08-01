© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Miles Nielsen

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published August 1, 2019 at 7:00 PM CDT
screen_shot_2019-08-01_at_11.40.29_am_0.png
1 of 2
Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts peforming live at Rockford's Prairie Street Brewing Co.
screen_shot_2019-08-01_at_11.41.14_am.png
2 of 2
Miles Nielsen & Kelly Steward performing in WNIJ's Studio A.

We are bringing you two sets of music from Miles Nielsen on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A. Check out his set at Rockford's Prairie Street Brewing Co. with his band, The Rusted Hearts, and then a stripped-down acoustic set recorded right here in WNIJ's Studio A. 

Miles Nielsen & Kelly Steward performing "Over the Moon" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts perform "Kentucky" live at Praire Street Brewing Co. in Rockford, IL.

Sessions From Studio A
