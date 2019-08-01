Sessions from Studio A - Miles Nielsen

We are bringing you two sets of music from Miles Nielsen on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A. Check out his set at Rockford's Prairie Street Brewing Co. with his band, The Rusted Hearts, and then a stripped-down acoustic set recorded right here in WNIJ's Studio A.

Miles Nielsen & Kelly Steward performing "Over the Moon" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts perform "Kentucky" live at Praire Street Brewing Co. in Rockford, IL.