Fresh Air Weekend: Murray Hill; Michael Douglas

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

"Here I am, my full, authentic self": Murray Hill charts his own course in Showbiz!: Hill co-starred in HBO's Somebody Somewhere and has hosted drag king shows and queer cabarets. "This is my mantra … if you don't see yourself represented, go out and represent yourself," he says.

The New Yorker cartoonists offer a lighthearted take on the city's Saddest Kitchens: A new graphic book called The Two Saddest Kitchens, by Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein, has our book critic Maureen Corrigan laughing and feeling better about her own avoidance of the kitchen.

Michael Douglas on life in the limelight: "Being yourself on screen is not easy": Douglas grew up in the shadow of his famous father, Kirk, before establishing himself as an Oscar-winning actor and producer. In One Helluva Ride, he reflects on his early life and Hollywood career.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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