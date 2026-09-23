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It's been nearly a year since a ceasefire was reached. What is life like for Palestinians in Gaza?

WBUR
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:10 AM CDT
Palestinian civil defense crews search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians and was heavily damaged during the Israel-Hamas war, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
Jehad Alshrafi/AP
Palestinian civil defense crews search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians and was heavily damaged during the Israel-Hamas war, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

For many Palestinians in Gaza, the ceasefire reached last October between Israel and Hamas is only a ceasefire in name. The Ministry of Health in Gaza says more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire agreement last year.

Israeli forces still conduct near-daily strikes, targeting what it says are military targets, and little progress has been made towards rebuilding the devastated region.

Host Indira Lakshmanan hears from Eyad Amawi, an aid worker with the Gaza Relief Committee, about what life in Gaza looks like today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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