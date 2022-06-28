© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Florida synagogue sues over state abortion restrictions

Published June 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
A protester carries a sign as they attend the "Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice" rally at Union Square near the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A law takes effect on June 6 in Florida that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

The ban is being challenged on religious grounds by a Jewish synagogue in Palm Beach County. They say Florida’s law violates the right to freedom of religion and privacy in Florida’s Constitution.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with former Congressmen Rabbi Barry Silver.

