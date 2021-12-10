How do you do science labs remotely? Run to the kitchen and dissolve some eggs | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, we have two science teachers! Marty Baker is a longtime biology teacher and Eric Peterson teaches chemistry at Streamwood High School.

When Eric started, Marty was the one showing him the ropes of the classroom. Now -- 10 years and pandemic later -- Eric feels like he’s the veteran teacher who’s seen it all.

I sat down with both of them to talk about trying to teach science and do lab work remotely during COVID-19, how technology has actually changed things for the better in their classrooms and what a strange transition it’s been for students coming back in person.

