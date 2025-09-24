Recent solar project proposals receive mixed reactions around DeKalb and DeKalb County

There have been several solar projects proposed recently around DeKalb County. News Director Jenna Dooley and Jess Savage catch us up on where they stand and some of the opposition:

Jenna Dooley: Jess, Let’s start at the county level.

Jess Savage: This proposal to build a large-scale solar farm in DeKalb County was approved by the county board last week. It’s bigger than five average-sized farms in Illinois. It will generate 300 megawatts, which is enough to power almost 50,000 homes.

During the public comment period in July, many residents wrote in and spoke in person, both in favor of and against the project. Opponents were concerned about the project being built on farmland. Supporters argue it will increase school revenues and clean, reliable green energy. This project proposal comes from Leeward Renewable Energy based in Texas.

JD: Can you tell me more about the recent vote?

JS: It got the go-ahead, but a number of Republicans on the board were frustrated by the ordinance as it was created. Republican Party Chairman Tim Bagby is frustrated because they can be limited in the ways they deal with special-use permits like the one Burr Oak developers were seeking. Here’s his comment:

“The reason I want to vote against it is because of things that we should have put in the ordinance when we had an ordinance, " Bagby said. "But I can't vote on the basis of the ordinance I wish we had. I have to vote on the basis of the ordinance of the code that we have in front of us.”

JD: And there are some other solar-powered news, including in DeKalb.

JS: Right. There was a motion to put a different solar project back onto city council’s agenda. It would have been a smaller solar-powered data center, at 30 acres, and it was initially voted down at the council’s last meeting. Council members had the opportunity to put it back on Monday night’s agenda, but that motion didn’t pass.

JD: Why do you think there was a push to bring the issue back to the council?

JS: There has been a lot of community feedback on this issue. According to council meeting minutes, residents expressed concerns about the solar project’s impact on energy consumption, electricity costs and property values in the area. There have also been a lot of criticisms about a lack of transparency and community engagement throughout the process.

The proposed solar energy project is coming from a company called Donato Solar, and the solar would be used to power two data storage buildings.

But, representatives from the involved companies denied projects like this one have an impact on property values.

JD: Are there other projects to look out for across the county?

JS: Absolutely. The DeKalb County board voted on ordinances for solar projects of different sizes in Kingston and DeKalb as well.

JD: I’m sure you’ll be keeping an eye on how those progress in the coming months and weeks. Thanks for catching us up!

JS: You got it.

