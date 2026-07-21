Perspective: Snack time

When I was little, my mom was into healthy food, but sometimes, when I could wear her down, a favorite snack was a few goldfish crackers. They are a handy treat. Not messy, crunchy and they are easily transported in a baggie.

Now I have discovered the grown-up equivalent of goldfish: Cheez-it crackers. I found out about this discovery from my cousin, Julie. We were on a car trip to northeast Iowa and at one point, she produced a zip-lock bag of Cheez-its from the depths of one of her bags.

“Want some?” She asked. We were wedged in the back seat of the car with my aunt in the middle. My aunt waved the bag away. “They have a weird aftertaste,” she said. Passing them over my aunt, Julie’s outstretched hand held out the bag filled with perfectly shaped orange squares. “They’re baked.” She added. Well, if they’re baked, that makes all the difference. They would have passed muster with my mother…

I had never had them. I took out a few. They were really good. Very cheddar-y. And I was hungry. I wolfed them down. I could discern no aftertaste. As my dad would say, they hit the spot. I made a mental note to look for them the next time I went to the grocery store. Julie works at a women’s boutique in Iowa and she said that there’s always a box of Cheez-its at work. Makes sense to me: Cheez-its, the adult snacking sensation.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.