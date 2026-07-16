Perspective: Fad or function?

We’re obsessed with fashion. Taylor Swift wore a pure romantic-perfection lace veil. The fashion world paired combat boots and an oversized flannel shirt with a slip dress, channeling 1990s grunge. Burlap sacks hit New York fashion as couture gowns. Instagram influencers promote styling over wearing.

Each generation has its trends. My Gen X-ers wore deep V-neck Forenza sweaters, Zena jeans with bandana belts, and leg warmers over jeans. My daughter’s Gen Z-ers love the skin-tight Lululemon bottoms, oversized Ugg slippers for street shoes, and vintage thrift-store finds.

The older I get, the more I seek function over fad. I make clothing choices to fit the event while adding more comfort than in the past. Will they really notice that I replaced the 3” spikes with 1” heels? Before, I was interested in fitting in with the crowd, but now I’m interested in comfortably fitting into a warm raincoat to keep me dry.

Are we striving to be like everyone else? Or do we wear what makes US look and feel good? I’ve noticed brides asking their wedding party to buy the dress in silver but individualize the style. I’ve discovered a website to design custom jeans and skip the trends.

When we are young, we strive to fit in. As we age, we find happiness embracing our own style. Maybe I’ll wear the burlap sack gown to my next holiday party. Then again, it’s not my style. I’m Anissa Kuhar and that’s my perspective.