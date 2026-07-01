Perspective: Outdoor education isn't extra — it's essential

We often talk about preparing children for the future.

We talk about technology, achievement, test scores, college readiness and career pathways.

And all of those things matter.

But I wonder if, in our rush to prepare children for the future, we have forgotten one of the oldest and most important classrooms they will ever know: the natural world.

Children need more than screens, schedules and indoor achievement. They need mud on their shoes, trees they can identify, rivers they can explore and open spaces where curiosity has room to breathe.

And wonder matters.

A child who experiences wonder is more likely to care. A child who cares is more likely to protect.

Through Together for Taft, I have seen children come alive outdoors. I have watched nature become more than a backdrop. It becomes a teacher.

Outdoor education is not extra. It is not a luxury. It is essential.

Open the door.

Take them outside.

Give them opportunities to explore, discover and connect.

And let the world teach.

I'm Julie Bassett, and that's my perspective.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent