Perspective: Mug moments are for transition times

I bought a pottery mug in Seagrove, North Carolina, the handmade pottery capitol of the United States, while visiting my parents. That get-away gave me down time in between jobs and the mug has become a symbol of transformation.

A simple unglazed, brown-tone mug with slight pops of sea green, this plain-handled mug captured my attention. It’s not shiny or glitzy. It’s modest with a narrow neck to keep liquid contained. At mug purchase time, I was contemplating a career change. The pops of green mimicked the innate job skills that would be used more regularly as I transitioned from marketing to teaching, a welcome career move.

The mug also sports a simple handle attached to its body with patches of clay bearing the finger impressions of the artist. This sturdy connection between the handle and cup creates functional support for everyday use. Each day begins with coffee-time contemplation. Next up: the launch of my children. Soon my daughter will graduate from college and my son will get married. I celebrate my support role in their stories of change.

A thirty-year wedding anniversary, a move to the suburbs by my son, and a new-car purchase by my daughter are on the horizon. I look deep into the shadows of swirling liquid for inspiration to tackle and treasure these transitions. For now it’s enough to know that my mug overflows with goodness from the many people who have shared their coffee time with me.

I’m Anissa Kuhar and that’s my Perspective.