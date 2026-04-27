Perspective: A problem of will

Republicans must anticipate the disaster that will befall them in November. That will be the loss of government control. For a host of reasons, most of them their own fault, Republicans will lose control of the House, and perhaps the Senate.

Democrats are then likely to embark on a revenge binge, including repetitive but futile impeachments.

Republicans will be tempted merely to dig in defensively and thwart every measure emanating from a Democratic House. Republican senators can deploy the filibuster to derail whatever comes over from the House. Trump, in addition, will still be President.

The result of this clash between Democratic revenge and Republican intransigence could be merely more missed opportunities to address the genuine and persistent problems facing us.

But there is an alternative. The solution to our problem is not institutional reform, because the problem itself is not primarily institutional. The problem is a problem of will. Both parties behave as if they would rather see the American enterprise fail than their opponents win. That is the problem we must solve.

I’m Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.