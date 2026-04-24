Perspective: Only the beginning

I always imagined myself as more of a sad-girl literary memoir, narrative nonfiction type of writer. When I got my master’s degree, my commencement ceremony was meant to be the final scene of a long, dramatic story about perseverance and commitment.

I walked into the convo center with tears in my eyes. Pomp and Circumstance played while I scanned the crowd for my people. It didn’t take me long to find them — my kids, my partner, and my in-laws were all there, beaming and waving. I waved back.

After graduation, I walked out and my kids hugged me while I cried some more. The university photographer caught the moment on camera and the image went viral: “Mom overcomes everything and gets her degree.” Then, I had a big party.

Except none of the last part happened.

My kids lost their patience and had to wait in the car. It was raining and the only picture we took was on my front porch. We had Culver’s for dinner and no one came over. I wasn’t even in the graduation program because I hadn’t quite finished my thesis.

I once queried a literary agent who bluntly told me that the industry is tired of adversity narratives and I realized that instead of living to overcome something, I simply had to live to tell stories based on my knowledge instead of my struggles.

If you are graduating, this is only the beginning. Just keep showing up. You still have so much to do.

I’m Nia Norris and this is my perspective.