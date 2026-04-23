Perspective: The real job

Getting ready for work is not like it used to be. The dress code is gone. No ties or collared shirts. I really don't have to shave every day.

But ... I still have to show up to work. And my job now ... is life. Living. And sometimes that's hard work.

This has felt like a new job since I retired. It isn't easy doing whatever I want to do ... every day. I often don't leave the house but I must get the job done. The job of living, that is. And showing up is the most important part of the job. That's the thing about life. It keeps chugging along.

I work with a good crew that is centered around my bride of 40-plus years, three sons, a close family and good friends. I could not do this job of living without them.

You might wonder why I see this job of living as a relatively new thing. Well, I didn't think about it much until recently. Now I see the need to pay more attention to some of the little details of the job.

I tended to ignore them more when I was busy growing up, earning a living. Little details like ... how I treated school and learning, friendships that have come and gone, what I said to other people ... or did not say or did not do, and how I fed and maintained my body, an important tool for this job.

My list of such details seems to be growing now ... as I concentrate on them more. I understand better now ... that the 9 to 5 was a routine. Life is the real job.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.