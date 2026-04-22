Perspective: Even therapists need therapists

“YOU go to therapy?” I’m often asked by wide-eyed undergrad students when they learn that yes—me, their therapist and professor—goes to therapy.

Some version of “Why do you need therapy?” usually follows.

I love this moment. Because it opens the door to one important truth: therapy isn’t just for crisis. It’s for growth. For reflection. For being human.

Here are just a few reasons therapy benefits everyone:

To gain perspective.

To manage stress.

To improve relationships.

To process grief and loss.

To build self-awareness.

To navigate life transitions.

To learn communication skills.

To break old patterns.

To strengthen resilience.

And simply—to have a space where someone listens without judgment.

Even therapists need that.

The next part of the conversation usually turns to resources. And here’s something many people in our community don’t realize: we have a gem right here in DeKalb.

The Northern Illinois University Couple & Family Therapy Clinic offers low-cost, income-based services for individuals, couples, families—even roommates. Sessions are provided by master’s-level student therapists, carefully supervised by experienced faculty.

What makes this clinic unique is its systemic approach. That means student-therapists consider the whole person—the relationships, culture, values, and experiences that shape how we understand the world. Because none of us exists in isolation. We all bring our stories with us.

If you—or someone you know—could use a little extra support right now, consider scheduling an in-person or virtual appointment.

Learn more at the NIU Couple and Family Therapy website.

Even therapists need therapists. And sometimes, so do we all.