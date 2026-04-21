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Perspective: Lessons from my nine-year-old

Northern Public Radio | By Jodi Ritter
Published April 21, 2026 at 5:32 AM CDT
Teri Anne Allen
/
Pixabay

It's been a few years since I shared my Perspective on lessons I learned from my four-year-old... and now he's NINE.

As a Capricorn mother to my Sagittarius boy, I find my grounded stability constantly met with his adventurous, free spirit.

In this, I’m learning the art of striving for balance. Like when to hold fast to a trusty routine, and when to let go and choose spontaneity. To slow down and make room for things on his time.

From him I’ve learned the power of a joke, a treat, a creative approach.

And, that sometimes affection comes in the form of being squeezed, poked, or wrestled.

I’ve also learned to embrace the weird. A kid being authentically weird and silly is a kid that feels safe.

Following that, to welcome a little mischief- like in the form of him sneaking around the house, plotting jump scares and pranks. The collections of rocks, sticks, and creations that trail him.

And through it all, the importance of connecting each day. Just to be together, to play, to rest.

The messy hair, missing tooth, freckle-smattered nose stage is gloriously beautiful.

And, time is a thief. Getting older and watching him grow is an ultimate gift.

When I see him sleeping, I picture his little-baby self, and I wonder if that will always be the case.

As I reckon with impermanence and look for the lessons in each new stage, I find comfort in the words of Maya Angelou: “If I have a monument in this world, it is my son.”

I'm Jodi Ritter, and that's my Perspective.
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Jodi Ritter
Jodi Ritter is a Contracts Analyst at a local university. She is a Rockford native and an avid NPR listener who graduated from NIU with a Master of Public Health.
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