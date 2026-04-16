Perspective: Spending priorities

What should be the priority spending agenda for our country right now? Defense spending? Like the $1.5 trillion budget sought by the administration? This would mean huge cuts to domestic programs like helping families who are beaten down by the rising cost of living.

Hillary Clinton’s guest essay in the New York Times says what we really need are long term investments in physical and mental health, job security, affordable housing, help with child care, protection of Medicaid and CHIP programs threatened by Trump’s funding cuts.

In a private Easter lunch, President Trump is quoted as saying, “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of day care.” Clinton says not surprising from a president who still thinks our affordability crisis is a “hoax,” a “con job.”

Some states are stepping up to the plate. With child care being one of the largest expenses most families face, some states like Illinois and Michigan are expanding child tax credit to reach more low-income families and young children. Adequate paid family leave during the arrival of a child is offered in more than a dozen states. Several states have expanded access to pre-K early childhood programs, providing child care connected with high-quality early learning.

Mrs. Clinton ends with, “We know what works. We know how to help parents. We know how to help families.” We should all keep this in mind in the coming November elections – how to make this election about affordability, “then kids should be front and center.”

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective.