© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Facebook and a walk

Northern Public Radio | By Katie Andraski
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:53 AM CST
Katie Andraski

Paul Kingsnorth has said “Put the peace of your heart before everything.” I work at this, especially when I walk, but if I’ve made the mistake of reading Facebook first thing, my mind darts like swallows.

I’ve scrolled through news of someone’s dog hit by a car, commentary on the latest mass shooting, the latest crazy Illinois law, our politicians acting in their best interest, local weather, an author’s new novel, a friend’s son’s wedding. I click on a reel and see a bridge fail, plunging a horse and rider into a rushing river. Facebook washes my mind, so I can’t think straight. I am outraged and frightened. But still I look.

I've seen enough of the wickedness underpinning our country to know some disaster is billowing like a tornado warned storm. There’s an authoritarian noose wrapping around us. I fear it will take violence to snip it. Violence will be the response.

As I walk, I watch a reef of clouds off to the northwest tinged a faint mauve. I marvel at the color and turn east, the sun muted. Mr. Dog sniffs the wood chuck holes on the shoulder. Mrs. Dog walks along companionably. When I turn back toward home I watch how the sun draws a line, lighting up fields miles away. A few pigeons lift off, their wings clacking. I watch the light draw closer, the fields changing color, brightening, until the light surrounds me, the dogs and the fields nearby.

I’m Katie Andraski and that’s my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ Perspectives
Katie Andraski
Katie Andraski is an author, blogger, and retired composition teacher at Northern Illinois University. You can read more of her writing on Substack at Katie's Ground.
See stories by Katie Andraski