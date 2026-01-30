Perspective: Cheese, please!

It is a miracle that I even eat blue cheese or brie. My mom was a nurse and even though she doled out gallons of penicillin during her career, she was not a fan of any mold. One time Dad ordered his salad with crumbled blue cheese. It came to the table and I immediately asked why it looked the way it did. My mom said that blue cheese was a cheese that had mold on it. “But, there’s mold…” I said. “Yes,” she replied, “but it is fine to eat.” The woman that avoided mold like the plague, now was letting Dad eat it. Seemed like a double standard to me.

Then, it wasn’t until I joined French club that I found out about the existence of brie and camembert. Those I really liked, but one time there was a drooling, stinky cheese that smelled like sweat socks and people were raving about how good it was. That I could NOT believe.

Well, friends, do you know about Cambozola cheese? It is called a “gateway blue” cheese because its base is close to camembert and then it has a mild gorgonzola veining throughout the cheese. When I first tried it, I didn’t even think it was legal. It was lip-smacking good: Luscious, creamy and delicious on a piece of crusty bread. I couldn’t believe it. All I am saying is if it shows up on a charcuterie board near you, you may want to try a bit.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.