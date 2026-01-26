© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: We didn’t start the fire, but we can choose our response

Northern Public Radio | By Anissa Kuhar
Published January 26, 2026 at 5:43 AM CST
Nygren Wetland Preserve, Rockton, Ill.
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ
Nygren Wetland Preserve, Rockton, Ill.

“Foreign debts, homeless vets, AIDS, crack, Bernie Goetz.” If it weren’t for the catchy tune and bouncy beat of Billy Joel’s 1989 song “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” these images would continuously invoke insanity. Today, I could add a few lyrics of my own: “ICE raids, Greenland, Venezuela, vaccine slam.”

While Billy Joel uses music to put chaos in perspective, we must find our own self-soothing escapes. For me, that get-away is nature. Five years ago when the pandemic erupted, I discovered 44 forest preserves in Winnebago County, Illinois.

A self-prescribed checklist person, I needed to achieve something in the shadows of newscasters telling us to “shelter in place” and “quarantine.” My family and I put on hiking shoes and headed to geographically proximate parks to break free from isolation.

We hit Seward Bluffs located 15 miles west of Rockford, Illinois. We crossed limestone bridges, scaled steep hills, traversed wooden staircases, and spotted horseback riders in the snow. Anything to create inner peace!

At Colored Sands we surveyed the bird sanctuary, watched the bright sun amplify the beauty of gold and orange leaves, and sashayed through wildflower fields. Anything to create a diversion!

All told, we visited all 44 preserves in 15 months. Self-preservation practices were well-developed!

If “ballroom building, insurrection, tariffs, and inflation” have your blood pressure boiling, choose your response. What self-preservation practices have you established? The 44 forest preserves of Winnebago County will be seeing me again. I challenge you to find your place of peace.

I’m Anissa Kuhar and that’s my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesAnissa Kuhar
Anissa Kuhar
Anissa Kuhar is a higher education professional and business leader in northern Illinois.
See stories by Anissa Kuhar