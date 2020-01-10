Perspective: We Can All Be Good Samaritans

The dictionary defines "sanctuary" as a place of worship, or a place of refuge and protection. Recently, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a mosque there became both.

When high school student Duaa Ahmad and her classmates evacuated their school after a threatening incident, she led them directly across the street to her mosque, where she quickly got the doors open and took refuge inside with the others.

As the students of all faiths entered, no one was subjected to a theological purity test. No one was barred as unworthy or kept from seeking shelter.

My own church -- Salem Lutheran in Sycamore -- is adjacent to the city's high school. And two other churches are within running distance if a violent event took place at the school. I believe, in my heart of hearts, that parishioners from any of those churches would do the same in a similar situation.

As a Christian, I find it ironic that Jesus could have told the story of "The Good Judean," but he didn't. His story centered on "The Good Samaritan," and Samaritans and Jews at that point in time had little to do with each other. Duaa Ahmad, a Muslim, clearly knew who her neighbors were -- all those, of any faith, who were in need.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.