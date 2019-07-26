© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Perspectives

Perspective: Leave A Footprint In The Next Book You Read

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published July 26, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
20190718_120440.jpg
Lonny Cain
/
One of Lonny's favorite "footprints."

Think about this the next time you pick up a book: You are holding history. 

 

I'm talking about personal history. Other people's lives, moods ... even maybe what they had for breakfast. 

 

Books tell a tale beyond the story within. 

 

I always check the publishing date to see when a book started its journey into other lives. Then I look for clues about those lives.  

 

lonny_cain_2.jpg

I have found poems, letters, cash, personal notes and scribbles jotted into the margins. I don't cringe at such markings. I see a message from another reader.  

 

One of my favorite discoveries is embedded in a thick volume of "The Complete Works of O. Henry," the 1936 edition. Flipping through the pages, I found a crisp but preserved four-leaf clover.  

 

It shall remain in the book as a nice surprise for future readers. (Rather fitting — O. Henry. stories offer many surprises.) 

 

I also should leave a note telling how I found the clover, something I wish the previous owner had done. 

 

When you finish and put down a good book, it remains a part of you. So why not give something back? Put part of you back into the book. 

 
Of course, there are unpleasant surprises. Like I mentioned, someone's breakfast — a jelly doughnut or coffee stains. 

 

Most findings, however, are treasures. 

 
In books I finish I jot my name, the date and rate it up to five stars.  

 

But I should say more. We all should leave a footprint. 

 
By the way, when flipping the pages to rediscover that clover, I found another ... and another ... and another. I found 28 four-leaf clovers. 

 

Now ... tell me that book doesn't have a personal history.  

 
I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective. 

