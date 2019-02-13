Perspective: Come On In, The Water's Fine!

“I had four caesareans, breast surgery, stomach surgery, back surgery and both knees replaced…”

I heard this from behind a thin curtain at physical therapy. So much for HIPPA laws; the woman was a walking suture. I was on the next table over, icing my left foot. I truly believe that sometimes you are in the right place at the right time. And this was one of those times. While icing, I was ruminating about the fact that the physical therapist said in order to improve my knee and left foot, I would need to go to the pool for exercise.

The pool. Two words that strike fear in my heart. I’m not afraid of water. I know how to swim. No, what I fear most about the pool is the dreaded swimsuit. I would rather have my toenails pulled off one by one than be seen in a swimsuit. Yes, I know that the pool provides a joint-friendly environment to exercise. And yes, I realize there are far more worse things than being seen in a suit.

Lying there listening to the woman, I knew I had to suck it up and go to the pool. I didn’t want to end up like that woman, listing her woes. So tomorrow I will dive back in. I will gnash my teeth as I struggle with my suit and I will embrace change, which is what the new year is all about.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.